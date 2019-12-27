Barcelona identify PSV striker Donyell Malen

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have identified PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen as a transfer target, according to Diario Sport.

Malen has already hit 17 goals this campaign for the Dutch giants and is particularly finding incredible goalscoring form in the Eredivisie, where he has netted 11 times in 14 appearances.

The 20-year-old joined the Eindhoven club from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 but did not break into the starting line-up until last season, when he scored 11 goals.

He hit the headlines in the Eredivisie this season when he scored five goals in one game as PSV thrashed Vitesse 5-0 in September.

It is claimed by the fresh report that Malen is one of a number of strikers on the Blaugrana’s shortlist for a summer signing next year, with doubts over the long-term future of Luis Suarez.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is the other main transfer target for the Catalan giants, adds the report.