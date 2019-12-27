Real Betis confirm contract extension for captain Joaquin

By Colin Millar

Real Betis have confirmed their captain and legendary winger Joaquin has renewed his contract with the club until June 2021.

The veteran winger celebrated his 38th birthday in July and has made a grand total of 753 club appearances across his career, alongside winning 51 caps for the Spanish national team.

His previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the current season but a 12-month contract extension has now been confirmed.

“I think I'm in my prime,” Joaquin said upon the confimation.

“I still can go on for a while. I should keep enjoying and making the Beticos happy. I landed here 23 years ago and I will be here for another year.”

Joaquin scored his first ever career hat-trick in the recent 3-2 win over Athletic Club Bilbao - the first of his career, and becoming the oldest player to ever score a treble in Spain’s top flight.

He has made 140 La Liga appearances since returning to his boyhood club Betis from Fiorentina in the summer of 2015 and is fifth on the all-time appearances record for the competition - 90 shy of the number one spot.