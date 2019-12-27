Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid's Raphael Varane at Tottenham

By Colin Millar

Tottenham are prepared to offer €80m for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to a report in El Desmarque.

The outlandish claims draw on rumours that boss Jose Mourinho - formerly of Madrid -is a long-term admirer of the Frenchman and has instructed Spurs to pursue a deal.

Varane was said to be a target of Mourinho's when the Portuguese boss was at the helm of Manchester United and is reported to be in the bosses plans once more.

The 26-year-old joined Madrid in 2011 from Lens and has made 296 first-team appearances since, netting 13 goals and winning 16 trophies, including four Champions League crowns.

The central defender also helped his nation to last summer’s World Cup title but his future came under scrutiny with the arrival of FC Porto defender Eder Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Varane has long been a central defensive partner of Sergio Ramos in the Spanish capital and is said to have a €500m release clause in his contract.