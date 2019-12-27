Real Madrid 'worried' by Jesus Vallejo at Wolves

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are ‘worried’ by the lack of minutes defender Jesus Vallejo is playing on loan at Wolves, report Diario AS.

The central defender joined the Premier League club on a season-long loan arrangement this summer but has not played since the end of October, a run stretching 11 games.

The 22-year-old is said to have a very bright future in the game with officials at Los Blancos excited by his potential but worried that he is not enjoying enough first-team football.

The report details how the English club were carefully chosen by the Spanish giants due to their ambitions, participation in European football and, crucially, commitments to playing Vallejo.

Madrid renewed the defender’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu before sanctioning his short-term departure to English football as a commitment to their belief in his potential.

It is added by the report that Madrid have similar concerns on goalkeeper Andriy Lunin not playing on loan at Real Valladolid.