Real Madrid interest in Brazil prodigy Reinier

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are interested in landing Flamengo teenage star Reinier, according to a report from Diario AS.

It follows a report in Diario AS from November that Atletico Madrid were in ‘advanced negotiations’ for the player while El Mundo Deportivo report Barcelona are also keen.

The latest report cites SportTV that Los Blancos would be willing to challenge others to secure his signature.

The 17-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo - who won the Copa Libertadores this year along with the Brazilian top-flight - earlier this year, but he already has six goals in just eight starts in the league.

Reinier has a reported termination clause of 70 million dollars (approximately €62m) at the Brazilian giants but clubs are said to be confident in being able to reduce this drastically in a theoretical transfer.

Despite not being known widely outside of Brazil, there is said to be a high level of confidence in the nation that Reinier is set to be a star and will command a transfer fee of at least €50m.

Image via Diario AS