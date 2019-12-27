Chelsea forward Willian not interested in Barcelona

By Colin Millar

Barcelona remain interested in signing Chelsea forward Willian but the player has no interest in a move, say reports.

Pep Guardiola was linked with bringing him to the Camp Nou, however no move materialised, and he moved on to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, and then Chelsea.

Despite his success in England, Barcelona have consistently retained a passing interest in the 31-year old, and reports in the UK media over the summer linked Ernesto Valverde with a €40m move for the unsettled star.

However, they are now reported to be willing to wait until June 2020, when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires, and he can join the club on a free transfer.

It is claimed by the fresh report that no transfer fee, the player’s versatility and goal output will all be key behind the move.

But is now claimed by the Sun that Willian would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of a move to the Catalan giants.

Italian champions Juventus have also been linked with a move for the Brazil international.