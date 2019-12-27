Man City want Villarreal defender Pau Torres

By Colin Millar

Manchester City have identified Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres to bolster their backline, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has started all 18 of the Yellow Submarine’s La Liga games to date this campaign and made his debut for the Spanish national team in November - replacing Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta, when he also netted.

A report from November in The Sun claimed Torres has been identified by Arsenal, but now the Daily Telegraph reports on interest from City - who are short of numbers in the position.

Torres broke onto the scene last season when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.

It is claimed Torres has a €45m release clause at Villarreal, where he is under contract until 2023, while City have often had to employ non defenders in the position this season due to injuries.