Philippe Coutinho tempted by Premier League return

By Colin Millar

Philippe Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona - may return to the Premier League next summer, say El Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that should Bayern not take up their purchase option on the player, Chelsea would be one of a number of clubs leading interest in his signature.

Bayern have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but even if they do not take up this option, the Blaugrana will look to sell the playmaker elsewhere next summer - according to a report in Diario AS last month.

The Brazilian has made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but will reportedly not return to the Camp Nou regardless of this season.

Coutinho has netted three goals and provided three assists in 12 league games games for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move in 2020.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.