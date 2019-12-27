NEWS
Friday December 27 2019
Barcelona to return for Neymar in summer
By Colin Millar

Barcelona will relaunch their efforts to re-sign forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain next summer, according to ESPN.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

The fresh reports highlights the strong relationship between the Brazilian and the current Blaugrana side, and believe he would be an ideal long-term replacement for Lionel Messi.

However, despite a prolonged saga of multiple reports claiming that the clubs were in negotiations and a deal was on the verge of completion, no move ever materialised.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries - he has been involved in just 47 of a possible 94 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017.

