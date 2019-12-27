Rayo Vallecano against Albacete to be played behind closer doors

By Colin Millar

The second half of the abandoned match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete will be played behind closed doors, La Liga have confirmed.

The match was called off at half-time earlier this month due to insults directed from the home fans at Vallecas towards Ukrainian striker Roman Zozulya.

It was the first ever match to be abandoned in Spanish football due to chants and gestures from fans, which were alleging that the player held extreme political views.

This was an incident that garnered major controversy in Spain as no game had ever been suspended due to racist chanting, homophobia or xenophobia previously.

Rayo will also be fined €18k for the incident and will face a partial stadium closure for their next two home games.

Zozulya signed for the Madrid-based club on loan from Real Betis in January 2017 but never made a first-team appearance due to fans uncovering evidence of his political views.