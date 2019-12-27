NEWS
Friday December 27 2019
Chelsea's Pedro 'would give anything' for Barcelona return
By Colin Millar

Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez would ‘give everything’ if the chance came to re-join Barcelona next year.

The former Spain international moved to West London in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona and has won a Premier League title at the club, alongside successes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

A report last month in El Dorsal said that the 32-year-old forward looks set to leave Stamford Bridge - where his contract expires next year - in the near future and Turkish giants Fenerbahce were interested.

A subsequent report in the Daily Telegraph claimed Aston Villa were also monitoring a move next year.

“If Barcelona call me...I would give everything (for that),” Pedro told an interview with L'Esportiu.

“There was a moment this preseason, when we played against Barça, that, after talking with the Coach, I saw a possibility. But the door closed quickly. At this point, I don't know what will happen to me, only that I just contract with Chelsea at the end of the season.

“Signing for West Ham? I don't know, we'll see ... What I have clear is that I want to continue having fun playing football.”

Pedro is cited as saying by Diario AS earlier this month: “I wish I could go back to Barcelona.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it is obvious that it is a possibility to return. I have always said so, but it is difficult.”

The Tenerife-born forward has been a fringe figure this campaign for Frank Lampard’s side but the boss is showing signs of giving more youth players a chance in the first-team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are high profile attacking examples of such a policy, alongside the inclusion of summer signing Christian Pulisic.

