Barcelona want Manchester United teen Angel Gomes

By Colin Millar

Angel Gomes has stalled on signing a new contract at Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly keen on a deal.

The 19-year-old has broken into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad this season, making five appearances including three starts in the Europa League to date.

Gomes has made four Premier League appearances for the Red Devils but is yet to start for the club in England’s top-flight.

In October, both the Daily Mail and The Sun reported that the England Under-20s star would be offered a new contract at Old Trafford amid reported interest from the Spanish champions.

Now the Mail writes that Gomes will be out of contract in the summer next year and is free to talk to clubs from January onwards, with the Catalan giants interested.

The Manchester Evening News claimed in May that the Blaugrana were monitoring a potential deal for the highly-rated youngster.

Gomes has captained England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 levels and is the son of the Angolan-born former Portugal under-21 international Gil Gomes.

He debuted for the Manchester giants under former boss Jose Mourinho in May 2017 but has been a bit-part figure in the first-team squad since and was an unused substitute in the 3-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Gomes is out of contract at the Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 which has left his future in question.