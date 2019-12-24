Ezequiel Garay set for Valencia contract extension

By Colin Millar

Valencia are set to open contract renewal talks with central defender Ezequiel Garay, according to a report in Diario AS.

The experienced central defender celebrated his 33rd birthday in October but he remains a key figure for Los Che, for whom he has started 19 matches this campaign.

He is out of contract at the Mestalla in the summer - the only member of the first-team squad to be so - and the club are keen to extend the deal.

Garay moved to the Mestalla in the summer of 2016 from Zenit Saint Petersburg and counts Racing Santander, Real Madrid and Benfica among his former clubs.

It is claimed by recent reports that Lyon have identified him as a replacement for defender and club captain Marcelo, who has had a fallout with the French club’s ultras.

Diario AS draws on reports from French outlet Le Parisien that Lyon are interested in a deal but it is claimed that the player himself has no intentions of leaving the Mestalla in the January transfer window.

Garay has played a pivotal role in helping Valencia to successive top four spots and to last season’s Copa del Rey crown.