Marcos Rojo wanted by La Liga clubs

By Colin Millar

Teams from La Liga are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in January.

That is according to a report in The Times which claims the Argentina international looks set to leave Old Trafford in January with Spain and Italy both possible destinations.

The 29-year-old has 18 months left to run on his contract at the Red Devils but looks set for a departure, having reportedly come close to joining Everton over the summer.

The former Spartak Moscow and Sporting CP defender has started just one Premier League game at the club this season and is totally out of favour with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The experienced defender has started six matches across the Europa League and EFL Cup for the club this campaign but it appears he is now a fringe figure who has no long-term future at the club.

Rojo joined United from Sporting in a €20m deal back in 2014.