Manchester United's Nemanja Matic wanted by more than Atletico Madrid

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid face competition from teams in England to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, report The Times.

Matic's contract expires in the summer, although United retain the option to extend that deal by a further year with the fresh report stating two Premier League clubs are keen on the player.

The report from the Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, saying Atleti were confident in a deal, follows on from a similar report in outlet Diario AS last week, claiming the Serbian is a prime target for Los Rojiblancos.

It is claimed that the Serbian international fits the profile of an experienced midfielder to add depth to Atleti’s ranks - following a year in which a series of high-profile players have departed the club.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - the recent start against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League was his first in two months.

The report claims that whilst Matic is not in a prime target position for Diego Simeone’s side - with refreshing their striking options their number one preference - he would be an ideal addition for them.

It has also been reported that Italian side Inter - who signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from the English side last summer - might go back once more for the Serbian midfielder.

Matic previously played under Inter boss Antonio Conte when the duo were at Chelsea.

The midfielder will be able to play in the Champions League this season, having only participated in the Europa League this campaign.