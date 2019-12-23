Man City defender Joao Cancelo the 'priority' for Valencia

By Colin Millar

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is the ‘priority’ for Valencia in the January transfer window, report Diario AS.

The 25-year-old joined the English champions in a €65m deal from Juventus this summer but has been a fringe player at the club so far, making just four Premier League starts from a possible 18.

It follows on from a report last week in local media outlet Super Deporte which claimed Valencia were in the market for a Cancelo return.

The Portugal international has not been able to dislodge Kyle Walker from the starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s side and a return to Los Che - where he played between 2014 and 2017 - is now a possibility.

Cancelo joined Juventus from the Mestalla in the summer of 2018 after a loan stint at Inter, but his career has now stalled in England.

It is said by the report that right-back is Valencia’s priority position to upgrade after summer signing Thierry Correia has failed to impress in the position.

Midfielder Daniel Wass has even been deployed there but the club are now pursuing an ambitious plan to lure Cancelo back to the club.