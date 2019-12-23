Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro wanted by Lyon

By Colin Millar

French club Lyon have targeted Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro for a January transfer, according to a report in L'Équipe.

The 32-year-old has started 10 games for Los Che this season but has faced stiff competition from the likes of Rodrigo Moreno and Maxi Gomez for a starting spot.

Nantes are said to have already made an approach for the striker but the player had no interest in the move, while Marca recently cited L’Equipe in clarifying interest from Lyon - who are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Gameiro moved to the Mestalla from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of €16m, having previously impressed at Sevilla in La Liga.

He has been in and out of the team, with surges and dips in form mixed with injury problems although he has found more consistency this season.

Gameiro - who turns 33 in May - is thought to want to stay at Valencia.