Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar wanted by Lyon

By Colin Millar

Lyon are planning a series of high-profile January signings including out-of-favour Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar, say L'Équipe.

The fresh report from the French publication follows on from a recent report by Marca that Lemar could be returning to Ligue 1.

The France international became the club’s record signing - but has since been displaced by Joao Felix - when he joined the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a €60m deal.

The 24-year-old is no longer a regular in Diego Simeone’s side and has yet to score or register an assist to date this campaign.

Lemar has made 62 appearances for Los Rojiblancos but he has managed to find the net just three times across that spell, which has been underwhelming.

Earlier this month France Football reported, via Teamtalk, that the club are prepared to cut their losses on the player to then reinvest elsewhere in the squad.

It has been reported that Atleti are operating at the maximum of their wage budget, meaning that they must sell before they can rejuvenate their squad.

The Ligue 1 club have also been linked with a January move for Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro by the French outlet.

Lemar was substituted off against Real Betis on Sunday with Angel Correa - his replacement - opening the scoring moments later.