Atletico Madrid, Juventus want Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, according to a report in ​TyC Sports.

The 28-year-old - who has won four international caps for Argentina - is also said to be a target for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Atleti’s current number one is Jan Oblak - who is widely regarded as one of the strongest goalkeepers in world football - with Antonio Adan as a back-up.

Juventus are said to be in the market with veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set to retire in the coming year while Paris Saint-Germain signed Keylor Navas from Real Madrid last summer.

Andrada joined Boca from Lanus in 2018 and is said to have a release clause of $25m and has made 59 first-team appearances for the Buenos Aires giants.

He has a contract with Boca which runs through until 2023 and he won the Argentina Cup against Rosario for Boca.