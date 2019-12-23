NEWS
Monday December 23 2019
Atletico Madrid, Juventus want Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada
By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, according to a report in ​TyC Sports.

The 28-year-old - who has won four international caps for Argentina - is also said to be a target for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Atleti’s current number one is Jan Oblak - who is widely regarded as one of the strongest goalkeepers in world football - with Antonio Adan as a back-up.

Juventus are said to be in the market with veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set to retire in the coming year while Paris Saint-Germain signed Keylor Navas from Real Madrid last summer.

Andrada joined Boca from Lanus in 2018 and is said to have a release clause of $25m and has made 59 first-team appearances for the Buenos Aires giants.

He has a contract with Boca which runs through until 2023 and he won the Argentina Cup against Rosario for Boca.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us