Real Madrid irritated by agents of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is irritated by the agents of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, report El Mundo Deportivo.

It is said that Los Blancos are irritated of the continued media links to the player - which are said to have come from the camp of his representatives - which have inflated his market price to €100m.

Madrid sent two senior scouts to evaluate Camavinga playing against Amiens last week, reported Diario AS with L'Equipe claiming that Madrid were seriously monitoring the teenager who has enjoyed a breakthrough year in France.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 18 - starting 17 - league matches for his club to date this campaign, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs also linked.

Last month, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes' system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.

He celebrated his 17th birthday in November and Madrid officials are said to be considering his incorporation into their Castilla side.