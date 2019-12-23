Arturo Vidal: My future? Ask my agent

By Colin Millar

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has opened the door to a January transfer: “It is up to my agent to sort that out.”

El Mundo Deportivo reported last week that the club and the player’s representatives were in talks regarding his future.

A report in ESPN earlier in the week said Vidal ‘stormed out’ of training after learning he would not start in El Clasico on Wednesday night.

“It is a subject that I leave to another person (to his agent),” Vidal is cited as saying by El Mundo Deportivo.

“I do not worry about that and less now that I am on my holidays. I already did my job and my representative is the one who has to do that (sort out his future.

“I am very happy in Barcelona, ​​so when I return to training we will see.

“I hope I can continue playing in Europe, I have nearly reached 100 goals there and I wish to stay here for many years.”

The Chilean midfielder has started just six matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in five different matches in La Liga to date and is said to feel unappreciated.

Vidal - who has made 71 appearances for the club since his €20m switch from Bayern Munich in 2017 - may now seek a move away in January, with his representative Fernando Felicevich talking to the club.

It is claimed that, despite the best efforts of several of his teammates, the midfielder could not be calmed down and did not stay on for shooting practice at training.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has preferred Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic as his midfield trio in recent matches, with Brazilian Arthur Melo also missing out.

A report in ESPN Deportes claimed Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde view Vidal as an ‘essential’ player but had feared the player will leave for Inter.

The 32-year-old has experience in Serie A having played at Juventus for four years before joining Bayern Munich in 2015.