Zinedine Zidane looks for positives after Athletic Bilbao draw

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refused to be downbeat following their 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The result means Los Blancos end 2019 on the back on three consecutive draws, against Valencia, Barcelona and now Gaizka Gariatano's side.

However, despite admitting to his frustrations at full time, the Frenchman praised the efforts of his players, after a difficult run of games in the last two weeks.

"I am upset for my players at the end of the game," he stated in his post match interview with Marca.

"They have played great, and given over 100% on the pitch, but I am disappointed for them about the result."

"I am also pleased with the evolution of the team since I returned, and I believe we are improving a lot and will have a good 2020."

Zidane was also asked if he was concerned with the lack of goals in recent weeks, with only three league goals in five La Liga matches in December, however he is insisted he is happy with striking options he has available.

"I will not be looking to sign a striker in the transfer window, as I do not need one."

"I am not worried about the situation, and I will stay calm, as we have made real progress."

However, despite Zidane's insistence that he is not looking to sign players next month, there are expected to be a number of players leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming weeks.

Striker Mariano Diaz is an almost certainty to leave the club, with interest from both Spain and Italy, with Alvaro Odriozola and Luka Jovic also linked with permanent and loan moves away.