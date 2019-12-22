Thibaut Courtois: Athletic Bilbao draw leaves a bad taste

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois was left frustrated as Los Blancos ended 2019 with a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The hosts had plenty of chances to score, but a combination of poor finishing and an excellent performance from Courtois opposite number Unai Simon, means they now trail Barcelona heading into 2020.

Zinedine Zidane's side end the calendar year with three successive La Liga draws, with just one goal scored, and the Belgian international highlighted their issues in front of goal in recent games.

"Maybe we are missing something in our performances, as we cannot score," he told reporters from Marca in his post game interview.

"We had chances to score tonight, just as we did at the Estadio Mestalla and the Camp Nou, and we must work on this in training."

"But in other games, we have scored three, four and five goals, so we are not lacking in ability to score."

The former Chelsea keeper declined to make too much of the two point gap at the top of the table, but hinted that recent result have annoyed the squad, as they look to chase down Ernesto Valverde's side.

"The result leaves a bad taste, as we come from the back of two intense games."

"We have hit the woodwork three times, and their goal keeper has been fantastic, but we must continue to work hard in 2020."

Real Madrid face a tough return to La Liga action in January, with a trip to city rivals Getafe on the 4th, followed by a trip to Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup and league games against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.