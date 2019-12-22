Real Madrid end 2019 with Athletic Bilbao draw

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have signed off 2019 with a goalless draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Zinedine Zidane's side will begin 2020 by trailing Barcelona by two points at the top of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos recorded a second successive blank, following their 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou in El Clasico.

The hosts created a hatful of chances in the first half, with Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all denied by Bilbao keeper Unai Simon.

Gaizka Garitano's side set their stall out to frustrate Real Madrid, with Inaki Williams missing their only real chance of the first half, on the counter attack.

Zidane's side continue to threaten after the break with Simon again called into action to save from Benzema and Luka Modric.

The Frenchman looked to inject some life into his side in the closing stages by bringing on Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic.

The Welsh international was narrowly off target, with Jovic's luckless run at the club continuing as he headed against the post on 85 minutes.