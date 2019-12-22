La Liga Line Ups: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in their final La Liga of 2019, where a win will see them start 2020 level at the top of La Liga with rivals Barcelona.

Los Blacncos drew 0-0 away at the Camp Nou in their eagerly awaited EL Clasico tie, and Zinedine Zidane makes four changes to his starting line up for the visit of Gaizka Garitano's side.

Eder Militao comes in at centre back for Raphael Varane, with Luka Modric replacing the suspended Casemiro in midfield.

And in attack, Isco and Gareth Bale drop out, with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior partnering Karim Benzema in a front three.

Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 at home to neighbours Eibar in their last La Liga game, and Garitano also makes four changes to his side for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Unai Nunez replaces Ander Capa in defence, with Mikel San Jose, Unai Lopez and Inigo Cordoba dropping out for Inigo Lekue, Vesga and Kenan Kodro.

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Militao, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

SUBS: Areola, Varane, Nacho, Bale, Jovic, B. Diaz, Isco

ATHLETIC BILBAO: Simon, Yeray, Nunez, Martinez, Yuri, D. Garcia, Vesga, Lekue, R. Garcia. Williams, Kodro

SUBS: Herrerin, Benat, Lopez, Larrazabal, Ibai, Balenziaga, Villalibre