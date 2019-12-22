Jose Mourinho wants Christian Eriksen to stay at Tottenham

By Feargal Brennan

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he wants Christian Eriksen to agree a new contract with the Premier League side.

The Danish international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, after stating his desire to leave Spurs ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, however no deal has yet materialised for either party.

Real Madrid remain keen on the former Ajax playmaker, who is out of contract in the June 2020, with a pre-contract agreement with non Premier League sides an option on January.

But despite playing a peripheral role since Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November, Mourinho stated in an interview with Sky Sports that he wanted Eriksen to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The former Chelsea boss has highlighted the contract situations of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweierld and Eriksen as priorities in the coming months.

Alderweireld signed a new four year contract at the club last week, and Mourinho wants the other two players to commit their futures to the club, with deals on the table for both players.

Eriksen's future is likely to be decided by the offers from Spurs and Zinedine Zidane's side next month, with a potential move to Manchester United looking less likely.