Zinedine Zidane calls for patience with VAR

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has called on supporters to be patient with VAR, following controversies in last week's El Clasico draw.

Los Blancos fans were unhappy with technology for not ruling in favour of two penalty appeals from defender Raphael Varane during the high stakes 0-0 draw away at the Camp Nou.

However, despite criticisms of the use of VAR by referees in La Liga so far this season, and reports that Real Madrid will launch a formal complaint to the league following El Clasico, Zidane remains pragmatic on the subject.

"VAR is important for football," he told reporters from Marca in his press conference for this weekend's clash with Athletic Bilbao.

"It is technology, and that is a plus for football."

"It can certainly improve, and that is was everyone wants, and I am confident that it will."

"Everyone makes mistakes in football."

The incidents in the draw against Barcelona are not the first time that Real Madrid have fallen foul of VAR so far in 2019-20, however Zidane declined to be drawn on past instances, stating that he wanted to focus on the future and the demands of 2020.