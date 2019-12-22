Real Sociedad linked with Jose Juan Macias

By Feargal Brennan

Real Sociedad have become the latest La Liga side to be linked with a move for Mexican star Jose Juan Macias.

The 20-year old has previously stated his desire to play in Europe in the coming years, after two seasons on loan at Liga MX side Leon, from parent club Chivas de Guadalajara.

Macias has caught the eye with impressive performances with 20 league goals in 38 league games at Leon, and according to reports in ESPN, the Basque club have already made a bid for him.

However, with Guadalajara already aware of interest from Sevilla and Ajax, they have rejected the offer, as they are confident of commanding a higher fee in the coming months.

Currently, the Mexican side values Macias at €12M, however Imanol Alguacil's side are reported to be only willing to pay €8M for a player that is still unproven outside of their domestic league and in European football.