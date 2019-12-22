Real Madrid interested in PSG defender Marquinhos

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Marquinhos' contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain, with a view to a summer move.

The Brazilian international has reportedly stalled on a contract renewal with the Ligue 1 side, with his current deal expiring in 2022, and PSG are now open to a sale to prevent losing him on a free transfer.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, and the 25-year old have emerged as a primary candidate according to reports in French newspaper Le10 Sport.

Talks have reportedly broken down over salary expectations between the two sides, with Marquinhos' agent Giuliano Bertolucci - who brokered Eder Militao's move to Real Madrid from Porto last summer - looking to secure better terms for his client.

However, Los Blancos are not the only side interested in a move for the Corinthians centre back, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City keeping an eye on the developing situation in the French capital.