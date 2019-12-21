Zinedine Zidane: Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hailed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has the best coach in world football.

Los Blancos will face City in February, after being paired against the Premier League champions in the Champions League last 16, and the former French international has nothing but respect for the former Barcelona boss.

"It will be special to play against him," Zidane told reporters from Marca in his pre-match press conference for this weekend's clash with Athletic Bilbao.

"I played many times against him as a player, and I respect him as a player and as a coach."

"For me, he is the best manager in the world."

"He has proven that throughout his career, and I am looking forward to facing him and Manchester City."

However, despite the prospect of a busy start to 2020 for Real Madrid, with Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup games alongside La Liga and Champions League action, Zidane is continuing to focus on the tasks at hand.

Following last week's goalless draw in their El Clasico tie with Barcelona, and the Catalans weekend win over Alaves, Real Madrid are set to begin the new year behind Ernesto Valverde's side, and Zidane´s focus is now on Bilbao.

"El Clasico is in the past now, and the players and coaches are all focused on facing Bilbao."

"It will be a difficult game, as Athletic have started the season phenomenally well, but we are ready."

"It is the last game of the year, and we will give it our all."

"We know we will have to fight next year, but we will need to work hard every day, and continue our form."

A win in against the Basque side will mean Real Madrid only trail Barcelona by goal difference heading into 2020, as they would need a winning margin of over five goals to leapfrog their arch rivals.