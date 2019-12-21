Real Madrid's James Rodriguez misses Athletic Bilbao clash

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid will be without James Rodriguez for their final La Liga game of 2019, at home to Athletic Bilbao tomorrow.

The Colombian international returned to first team training earlier this week, after missing the last two months through injury, however manager Zinedine Zidane has opted not to bring him back into the match day squad just yet.

Brazilian international Casemiro also misses the visit of Giazka Garitano's side, as he serves a one game suspension, after collecting five La Liga bookings already this season.

With Marcelo, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez remain sidelined through injury, with Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz left out, and former Manchester City player Brahim Diaz called up as midfield cover

REAL MADRID SQUAD V ATHLETIC BILBAO

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Isco, Brahim Diaz

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes