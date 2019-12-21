Antoine Griezmann happy with Barcelona progress in 2019

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is confident there is more to come from the team in the second half of 2019-20.

Ernesto Valverde's side end 2019 top of La Liga, after a goalless draw in El Clasico and a 4-1 win over Alaves this weekend, however they are likely to be pushed all the way in the New Year by Real Madrid.

However despite the demands set to be placed on the players in the coming months, the French international is confident there is another level of performance within the squad.

"We have played well today, and now it is time to rest," he told reporters from Marca after the win over Asier Garitano's side.

"We set the pace from the start, but after a game two days ago, the legs are a bit tired."

"I am looking forward to going away on holidays, but I am confident for the rest of the season."

"I do not believe we have hit our ceiling of performance yet this season."

The former Atletico Madrid striker also added that he is almost fully adjusted to the demands of being a Barcelona players, after a strong spell of form in recent weeks.

He had previously stated that the adaptation to a new style of playing had been difficult at the start of the season, but seven goals in 16 La Liga games so far this season is an indicator of his progress.