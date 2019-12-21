Jordi Alba calls on Barcelona to improve in 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has warned his teammates they must do more in the second half of the season if they want to win titles.

The full back was speaking La Blaugrana ended the calendar year with a comfortable 4-1 win at home to Alaves, following last week's goalless draw in El Clasico.

Ernesto Valverde's side are in a strong position heading into 2020, leading La Liga, and through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, with games in both the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup to come in January.

However the scars of last season's collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League, and against Valencia in the Copa del Rey final are still apparent in the squad, and the Spanish international stated the squad must keep improving if they want to achieve their goals at the end of the campaign.

"I felt we controlled the game today, and we are happy with the victory." he told reporters from Marca in his post match interview.

"We feel good at the moment, but we must improve a lot if we want to win all the trophies available."

"For 2020, I want to win trophies, as I do every year."

The 30-year old also confirmed he is now back up to full fitness after missing most of Barcelona's games in November through injury, and his return for the second half will be a real boost for both Valverde and the squad.