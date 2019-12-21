Barcelona ease past Alaves with 4-1 Camp Nou win

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona ended 2019 with a victory, as they sealed a straightforward 4-1 win at home to Alaves.

Ernesto Valverde's side will now start 2020 as La Liga leaders unless Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao by a five goal margin at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez secured all three points for the Catalan side, as they prepare for a busy start for 2020.

The visitors worked hard to contain Barcelona in the opening stages, before Griezmann opening the scoring on 14 minutes.

The French international showed great awareness to sweep Suarez's cut back from just inside the Alaves box.

Asir Garitano's side looked to stay compact before the break, in the hope of netting on the counter attack, but Vidal wrecked their game plan with a second goal on the stroke of half time.

The Chilean international has scored some vital goals this season, and he latched on to Messi's flicked pass to fire an angled drive past Dani Pacheco.

Alaves did show some signs of life after the break, as Pere Pons headed home Ruben Duarte 56 minutes, before Messi and Suarez wrapped all three points in the closing stages.

Firstly Messi bulleted home an effort from 20 yards on 71 minutes, before Suarez netted from the penalty spot, after winning the spot kick after his shot was handled by Martin Aguirregabiria.