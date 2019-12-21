Home
|
News
|
Blogs
|
Clubs
|
Primera
|
Segunda
|
Copa
|
Champs Lge
|
Europa
|
La Roja
|
Live Scores
|
Watch Live
|
NEWS
Saturday December 21 2019
La Liga LIVE: Barcelona v Alaves
By Feargal Brennan
Barcelona host Alaves in their final game of 2019 - Follow our LIVE blog for updates.
Print
Send to a friend
FOOTBALL ESPANA LATEST NEWS
Ernesto Valverde hails record breaking Lionel Messi's impact in 2019
Zinedine Zidane: Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez misses Athletic Bilbao clash
Antoine Griezmann happy with Barcelona progress in 2019
Jordi Alba calls on Barcelona to improve in 2020
FOOTBALL ESPANA RELATED NEWS
Ernesto Valverde hails record breaking Lionel Messi's impact in 2019
Zinedine Zidane: Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world
Antoine Griezmann happy with Barcelona progress in 2019
Jordi Alba calls on Barcelona to improve in 2020
Barcelona ease past Alaves with 4-1 Camp Nou win
TODAY'S FRONT PAGES
CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
All material on this website is
© Tiro Media Ltd 2019
. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters |
Contact us
| Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy
|
Cookie Policy
|
Website Terms Of Use
|
About Us