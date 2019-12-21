La Liga Line Ups: Barcelona v Alaves

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona end 2019 with a La Liga clash at home to Alaves, with the focus on retaining top spot ahead of the new year.

La Blaugrana currently lead arch rivals Real Madrid by just goal difference at the top of the table, following last week's goalless draw in their El Clasico battle at the Camp Nou.

Manager Ernesto Valverde makes four changes to that side, as Asier Garitano's side head to Catalonia.

Sergi Roberto moves back to right back, with Nelson Semedo dropping out, and Arturo Vidal coming in to midfield.

Carles Alena and Sergio Busquets also come into midfield, in place of Frenkie De Jong and Ivan Rakitic, with Samuel Umtiti replacing Clement Lenglet at centre back.

Alaves drew 1-1 at home to Leganes in their last La Liga game, and Garitano makes two changes for the trip to the champions.

Midfield pair Oliver Burke and Joselu both drop out, with Javi Munoz and Mubarak Wakaso back from suspension.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Busquets, Alena, Vidal, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

SUBS: Neto, Semedo, Firpo, Lenglet, De Jong, Rakitic, Perez

ALAVES: Pacheco, Martin, Ely, Navarro, Duarte, Pons, Garcia, Vidal, Munoz, Wakaso, Perez

SUBS: Sivera, Laguardia, Joselu, Rioja, Marin, Burke, Sainz