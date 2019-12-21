Inter Milan remain keen on Arturo Vidal

By Feargal Brennan

Serie A side Inter Milan remain interested in a January move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, either he winter transfer market, or at the end of the current campaign.

However, despite previously stating that his preference is to remain in Catalonia, the former Bayern Munich man has confirmed he would leave if the club pushed for a transfer, and according to reports in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Conte is monitoring developments.

The reports adds that the 32-year would join the Netazzurri on loan in January, with a compulsory purchase option of €20M in the summer.

Vidal has previously worked with Conte during their time together at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, and he would fit the bill of an experienced midfielder that the former Chelsea boss is reportedly after.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has remained non committal on Vidal's future at the Camp Nou, stating that he is an important player for the club, but admitting there is a surplus of midfielders in the squad.