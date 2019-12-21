Ernesto Valverde targets Barcelona improvements in 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has challenged his side to improve in 2020, and hold off the challenge of Real Madrid.

The defending La Liga champions are level on points with their arch rivals following last week's goalless El Clasico tie, and the second half of the season is set to be dominated by a tight title race.

However despite leading the pack in the Spanish top flight, Valverde is determined to see his side increase their level in 2020, as they look to fight on four fronts.

"It has been a tough season so far, as expected," he told reporters from Marca in his pre match interview for the weekend game against Alaves.

"We do not have the advantage that we have done in the two previous seasons, but we are in a good position."

"Everything will be decided in the spring, and we need to be in a good position when that happens."

"There are things we can improve on, as we have high standards, and want to maintain them."

Barcelona complete 2019 against Asier Garitano's side , where a win will put pressure on Zinedine Zidane's side to beat Athetic Bilbao tomorrow to keep up their own title push.

Valverde's side face a busy run of games in the first week of January, as they return from the La Liga winter break, with a Catalan derby against Espanyol, followed by the trip to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Spanish Super Cup.