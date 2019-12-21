Atletico Madrid are considering the permanent sale of Caio Henrique, who has spent the past two years on loan in Brazil.
Henrique starred for Brazilian Serie A club Fluminense this campaign, where he has made 65 appearances after a similarly successful loan stint at Parana.
A report in El Mundo Deportivo claims how Fluminense are keen to extend the loan - while a number of other major Brazilian sides are interested in the 22-year-old.
However, the report adds quotes from officials who say that Atleti have received a €12m offer from an unnamed European club for the player, who is capable of playing either at left-back or in midfield.
Henrique has made one senior appearance for Diego Simeone’s side - in a 2016/17 Copa del Rey clash against Guijuelo, while he spent time in the club’s B team.
The player’s contract at Atleti runs through until 2021 and has a €30m release clause, while he may be involved with Brazil’s Olympic team next year.