Atletico Madrid consider selling Caio Henrique

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid are considering the permanent sale of Caio Henrique, who has spent the past two years on loan in Brazil.

Henrique starred for Brazilian Serie A club Fluminense this campaign, where he has made 65 appearances after a similarly successful loan stint at Parana.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo claims how Fluminense are keen to extend the loan - while a number of other major Brazilian sides are interested in the 22-year-old.

However, the report adds quotes from officials who say that Atleti have received a €12m offer from an unnamed European club for the player, who is capable of playing either at left-back or in midfield.

Henrique has made one senior appearance for Diego Simeone’s side - in a 2016/17 Copa del Rey clash against Guijuelo, while he spent time in the club’s B team.

The player’s contract at Atleti runs through until 2021 and has a €30m release clause, while he may be involved with Brazil’s Olympic team next year.