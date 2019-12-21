Lautaro Martinez: It is a privilege to play with Lionel Messi

By Colin Millar

Reported Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez has said it is ‘a privilege’ to play alongside Lionel Messi, but “Inter is my home.”

It follows on from a report in Diario Sport that had claimed that the Argentine was the ideal long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and the Blaugrana would seek to a deal.

Last month, El Mundo Deportivo stated that the Italian club do not fear the striker being tempted to the Catalan giants.

“For us Argentines, Messi is important as Maradona was, he is the best in the world and a privilege to play with him,” Lautaro told La Repubblica.

“It would be beautiful to help Leo win a World Cup.

“I love that the big clubs are interested in me, it confirms that I am working well and growing. But I am happy here, Inter is my home.”

Reports from October in El Mundo Deportivo and Clarin outlined how the striker - who has scored 13 goals in 22 appearances this season - is also a target for Manchester United, following on from a similar report in the Manchester Evening News.

A report in Calciomercato claimed that the Milan-based striker has been identified by Barcelona as being the long-term replacement for the ageing Suarez, while Diario AS said he was being scouted extensively.

“Talk of Barcelona’s interest is true,” the player’s agent Alberto Yaque told Ole back in July.

“No-one’s called us, but we know that they’ve been looking at him strongly. It’s true that Barcelona like him.”

It has been previously claimed that Martinez’s market value is now in excess of €100m and he scored within two minutes at Camp Nou in their recent Champions League encounter.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.