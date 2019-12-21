Barcelona demand €25m for Jean-Clair Todibo

By Colin Millar

Barcelona believe they can secure €25m in selling defender Jean-Clair Todibo in January, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Another Catalan media outlet, Diario Sport, reported earlier on Friday that Manchester United have entered the race to land the player next month.

That report stated United were prepared to pay €20m for the central defender and even have had representatives fly to the Catalan capital this week to speed up negotiations, but a possible snag could be their insistence in no buyback clause being inserted.

Todibo - who only cost the Blaugrana €2m - had been in talks with a move to Milan but Calciomercato said that the two clubs were struggling to find agreement on the structure of the transfer.

Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio reported earlier this week the two clubs are in talks over the French defender with a possible January transfer on the cards, with Barca hoping to retain a buyback clause.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January this year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar years - with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured last season.

He is now demanding more first-team football and looks set to leave on loan or permanently in January, according to separate reports in both Goal and El Mundo Deportivo, who claimed boss Ernesto Valverde preferred young defender Ronald Araujo.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club's management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but has yet to be granted a run in the first-team.

Bayer Leverkusen have previously been linked to a transfer.