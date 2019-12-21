Real Madrid: Borussia Dortmund determined to keep Achraf Hakimi

By Colin Millar

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi beyond this summer, report Diario Sport.

The report claims that the Bundesliga side ‘will do everything possible’ to sign the full-back on a new deal once his two-year loan contract expires at the end of June.

The full-back had represented the Bundesliga title challengers 28 times last season and was largely very impressive before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in March.

He has once again return to action this season and has appeared in 26 games since the summer including a starring performance in last month’s 3-2 win over Inter in the Champions League - where he netted twice.

However, Hakimi told Cadena Ser last month, as cited by Diario AS, that he would prefer a return to the Spanish capital: “Return to Madrid? Why not? Madrid is my home and I grew up there. I am in Borussia until the end of the season and then we'll see.”

Hakimi, 21, is primarily a right-sided defender who can also play in the heart of the defence and he has already amassed 22 caps for Morocco, including all three group matches at last summer’s World Cup.