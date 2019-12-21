Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta set for Argentina?

By Colin Millar

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is in talks to join Argentine side Estudiantes de la Plata, according to reports.

Diario Sport cite Nicolás Latini, a journalist working at TNT Sports, as saying that Iniesta is in the plans to sign for the Argentine side.

Iniesta ended 22 years of service to Barca in the summer of 2018 as he joined the J-League side Vissel Kobe and has starred for the club in the autumn of his career since.

Estudiantes are coached by Gabriel Milito, a former central defender who represented Barcelona during his playing career.

Indeed, the links grew stronger earlier this year when former Barca defender Javier Mascherano was signed by Milito after his contract at Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune expired.

Mascherano scored one goal across 334 appearances for the Catalan giants between 2010 and 2018 and he won 147 caps for his nation.

Iniesta won a plethora of medals at Barcelona including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.