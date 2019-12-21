VAR won't end controversy - Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

By Colin Millar

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde insists VAR technology will not end controversy in football or allegations of unfairness.

The VAR system has been in place in Spanish football since the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign but has not quelled controversy over the outcome or process of decision-making.

Valverde was speaking in light of his side’s scoreless draw in El Clasico against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, when the visitors complained that they were harshly done by in the decisions.

Madrid had two penalty appeals rejected for alleged fouls on Raphael Varane inside the penalty area and have become the latest Spanish team to officially lodge a complaint about the processes, and have even asked for the audio recording between the referee and the VAR team for the incidents.

“We have said it many times, VAR will not end controversy because it's a vital part of football,” Valverde told a news conference.

“The referee is the person who takes the decisions and VAR is there to help him and sometimes one team will complain and another time others will. It will be exactly the same in 2020.

“There are endless debates in football, pre-match discussions, post-match shows, newspaper columns to fill and people always have something to say.

“It's normal that people talk about referee's decisions a lot but we cannot fix it, controversy will always exist, and everyone can interpret decisions however they like.”

Wednesday night’s result leaves Barcelona on top of La Liga but above their Clasico rivals on goal difference only after the opening 17 rounds of action.