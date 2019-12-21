Philippe Coutinho "would fit" at Manchester City

By Colin Millar

Philippe Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona - would fit in perfectly at Manchester City, believes Kleberson.

The former Manchester United midfielder and Brazil international was speaking about his fellow countryman’s future and believes a move to the Etihad would make sense for him.

Bayern have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but even if they do not take up this option, the Blaugrana will look to sell the playmaker elsewhere next summer - according to a report Diario AS last month.

“The way City play with more possession of the ball. Philippe Coutinho could bring a lot of quality to Manchester City,” Kleberson told Bet O'Clock .

“He is not the best player at Bayern, but he looks much better. With the players around him, I think he would be a good fit at Manchester City.”

The Brazilian has made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but will reportedly not return to the Camp Nou regardless of this season.

Coutinho has netted three goals and provided three assists in 12 league games games for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move in 2020.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.