Zinedine Zidane house robbed in Almeria

By Colin Millar

The house of in-laws of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been robbed in Almeria, according to a report in Cadena Ser.

It follows on from the house of Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo being robbed ahead of the El Clasico on Wednesday, report Marca.

It is claimed that the incident took place around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon, when the Portugal international was at the team hotel ahead of the clash against Madrid.

A group of men who targeted the houses of famous footballers in Madrid for robberies were arrested back in October, as reported by El Diario.

Four men have been arrested - three in Madrid and one in Toledo - following a series of incidents, with a number of items recovered including large number of stolen jewels, €10k and some valuables, such as the league runner-up medal of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and his passport.

The 26-year-old’s residence in Boadilla del Monte was targeted earlier this month while his housekeeper - who escaped unharmed - was present, as outlined by Marca.

The previous week, an attempt was made to rob the property although the intruders were met by a relative inside the building and made off without anyone being harmed or property stolen, as reported by Cadena Ser, via Diario AS.

It followed on from the news that Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro had his house robbed during the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier in the season.

A number of players have had their properties robbed while living in Spain, with the report citing Casemiro’s Madrid teammates Lucas Vazquez, Isco, Karim Benzema alongside his Coach Zinedine Zidane as being previous targets.

Jordi Alba, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Philippe Coutinho, William Carvahlo, Álvaro Morata, Joaquín, Ezequiel Garay, Kévin-Prince Boateng, Karim Benzema, Ramiro Funes Mori, Arthur, Gabriel Paulista and Gerard Piqué are others to have suffered similar fates in recent times.