Arthur Melo to return for Barcelona in January

By Colin Millar

Arthur Melo is set to return to Barcelona first-team action for the trip to Espanyol at the beginning of 2020, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian international has not featured for the Blaugrana since the victory at Atletico Madrid at the start of December, when he was substituted off in the 73rd minute.

The central midfielder has been diagnosed with a thigh injury and will miss the weekend game against Alaves but should return to the Catalan derby at the RCDE Stadium on 4 January.

The player is said to be working double training sessions - both with his teammates and at home - while both he and the club have both avoided going down the route of surgery.

Arthur will spend Christmas at his hometown Goiania where he will be accompanied by a physiotherapist and a Catalan physical trainer, to ensure he returns to full fitness.

Barcelona have a busy schedule for January with the Spanish Supercopa commencing on 9 January.