Barcelona hold talks with Arturo Vidal on transfer

By Colin Millar

Barcelona and the representative of Arturo Vidal have discussed the midfielder’s future at the club, say El Mundo Deportivo.

A report in ESPN earlier this week said Vidal ‘stormed out’ of training after learning he would not start in El Clasico on Wednesday night.

The Chilean midfielder has started just five matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in four different matches in La Liga to date and is said to feel unappreciated.

Vidal - who has made 70 appearances for the club since his €20m switch from Bayern Munich in 2017 - may now seek a move away in January, with his representative Fernando Felicevich talking to the club this week.

It is claimed that, despite the best efforts of several of his teammates, the midfielder could not be calmed down and did not stay on for shooting practice at training.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has preferred Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic as his midfield trio in recent matches, with Brazilian Arthur Melo also missing out.

It follows on from a front page of El Mundo Deportivo last week claiming that Inter and Barca would be discussing the deal as part of meetings surrounding their Champions League clash - which resulted in the Nerazzurri falling to the Europa League.

A report in ESPN Deportes claimed Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde view Vidal as an ‘essential’ player but had feared the player will leave for Inter.

The 32-year-old has experience in Serie A having played at Juventus for four years before joining Bayern Munich in 2015.