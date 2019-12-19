Barcelona offer Lionel Messi contract extension

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have informed Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Mendes they plan to renew his contract until 2022.

The report is outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the club’s intention is to extend the Argentine’s current deal at the Camp Nou by a further 12 months, as it currently expires in the summer of 2021.

That is when the term for Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu expires and he will no longer be able to renew his position due to presidential rules at the club.

The report cites news from El Pais earlier this year claiming that Messi has an option at the end of every season to leave the club should he intend to.

Bartomeu and Jorge Messi, the player’s father and agent, have not sat down to speak recently but the president is said to be intent on resolving this issue as soon as possible.

Messi recently said he has not spoken to Bartomeu since the Champions League exit at Liverpool six months ago but added that he was open to discussing the renewal.

Barça wants to close the renovation as soon as possible, although in the club they think it will be Messi who decides when the renovation is done.

They want to offer Messi a de facto lifelong contract that goes beyond football which woul include the link between the "Messi" brand and Barcelona for at least ten years.

The 32-year-old has starred for the Catalan giants across 16 successive seasons and has scored a remarkable 617 goals - a club record - in 704 appearances for the team.

Messi has won an incredible 34 trophies with the Blaugrana including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and six Copa del Rey trophies.