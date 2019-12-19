Real Madrid to recall goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and loan to Almeria

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are set to recall Andriy Lunin from Real Valladolid and send him to Segunda side Almeria, say Cadena Ser.

Lunin has yet to play in La Liga on loan at Real Valladolid as he has not been able to place the club’s number one goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian - who joined Madrid from Zorya in a €7.5m deal in the summer of 2018 - only started four La Liga games last season at Leganes, where he could not displace Ivan Cuellar.

Almeria are pushing for promotion to the top flight this season and are currently in second spot halfway through the campaign - with 36 points from their opening 20 league games this campaign.

The Andalusian club were taken over by a wealthy Saudi Arabian businessman Turki Al-Sheikh this summer and have enjoyed a period of sustained investment since.

Indeed, former Madrid player Guti is now the new Coach of Almeria and that could ensure Lunin joins the club - with another Madrid goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, on loan at Segunda rivals Racing Santander.